Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham makes ‘triggering’ confession about Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham reflects on candid memories with Spice Girls members Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Victoria Beckham made a shocking confession about her Spice Girls era.

The fashion designer reflected on her early music career days, when she used to be a part of the iconic girl band.

During a recent chat with the Sunday Times Style magazine, Victoria revealed how her life got affected due to the band.

She said, “I’ve been defined by a four-year period in my life. That was the Spice Girls. It’s taken me almost two decades to fight that and I feel that only now can I look back and talk about it.”

David Beckham’s wife added, “I’m not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering. And I’d say those were the most difficult moments. It was almost like therapy for me.”

In the same interview, Victoria revealed that she’s still close to former bandmates Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell.

“I love the Spice Girls. I really do. And it’s been great reflecting on that time. The other night I had dinner with Emma and Geri, and Mel B messaged me at the weekend,” she noted.

On the work front, Victoria is set to take part in a new self-titled documentary with Netflix.

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'Stranger Things' star at Austin City Limits show

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'Stranger Things' star at Austin City Limits show
The 'Espresso' hitmaker kicked off her Austin City Limits festival over the weekend

Nicole Kidman attends first grand event 4 days after filing divorce

Nicole Kidman attends first grand event 4 days after filing divorce
Nicole Kidman hands out special award during her first major outing after Keith Urban divorce filing

Khloé Kardashian wins over fans with big heart, bigger donation

Khloé Kardashian wins over fans with big heart, bigger donation
Khloé Kardashian sets internet ablaze with her generous donation

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat open 'SNL' season 51 with show-stopping performances

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat open 'SNL' season 51 with show-stopping performances
Saturday Night Live returned to the screens with humorous performances by Bad Bunny and Doja Cat

Hilarie Burton honors Jeffrey Dean Morgan with touching anniversary tribute

Hilarie Burton honors Jeffrey Dean Morgan with touching anniversary tribute
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton quietly tied the knot in October 2019 after years of dating

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced for 4 years and 2 months in prison with $500,000 fine over prostitution-related charges

Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
'The Life of a Showgirl' ranked as the second-biggest sales week ever for any album

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s ‘Official Release of a Showgirl’ dominates box office, leaving Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Smashing Machine’ in the dust

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new allegations after 50-month prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new allegations after 50-month prison sentence
The Bad Boy Record founder was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance buzz heats up after new details emerge

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance buzz heats up after new details emerge
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former-Canadian Prime Minister ignited romance rumours after multiple outings

Fox officially cancels 'The Great North' after 5 seasons

Fox officially cancels 'The Great North' after 5 seasons
President of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn expressed gratitude to fans for showing support over the years on 'The Great North'

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responds to troll over their huge age gap

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responds to troll over their huge age gap
Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz has been dating Jackie Apostel for over a year