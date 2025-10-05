Victoria Beckham makes ‘triggering’ confession about Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham made a shocking confession about her Spice Girls era.
The fashion designer reflected on her early music career days, when she used to be a part of the iconic girl band.
During a recent chat with the Sunday Times Style magazine, Victoria revealed how her life got affected due to the band.
She said, “I’ve been defined by a four-year period in my life. That was the Spice Girls. It’s taken me almost two decades to fight that and I feel that only now can I look back and talk about it.”
David Beckham’s wife added, “I’m not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering. And I’d say those were the most difficult moments. It was almost like therapy for me.”
In the same interview, Victoria revealed that she’s still close to former bandmates Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell.
“I love the Spice Girls. I really do. And it’s been great reflecting on that time. The other night I had dinner with Emma and Geri, and Mel B messaged me at the weekend,” she noted.
On the work front, Victoria is set to take part in a new self-titled documentary with Netflix.