Nicole Kidman attends first grand event 4 days after filing divorce

Nicole Kidman has made a first grand appearance, four days after filing divorce from Keith Urban.

The Big Little Lies actress graced the amfAR inaugural Dallas gala in the Texas city on Saturday, October 4.

During the event, she presented Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, with the Award of Inspiration.

Other renowned stars at the amFar event include actress Teri Hatcher, Diana Ross and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

As per People, Nicole said in her touching monologue, "I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we are better when we look out for each other, and that of course is why we're here tonight.”

She further added, “What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity than to help fund bold and innovative research."

The star-studded event was headlined by Diana and held at the home of Kathleen and Scott Kirby.

As per amfAR, previous Inspiration Award recipients include Richard Gere, Ava DuVernay, Dionne Warwick, Martha Stewart, Glenn Close, Katy Perry, Lee Daniels, and Julia Roberts.

Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences, after 19 years of marriage.

