Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex- protégé Aubrey O'Day reacts to rapper's sentencing

The Bad Boy Records CEO was sentenced for four years in prison after found guilty in two abuse charges

  By Fatima Hassan
Aubrey O' Day has finally broken her silence over the latest verdict against her former mentor, Sean Diddy Combs.

On Friday, October 3, the Federal Court Judge, Arun Subramanian, announced that the disgraced hip-hop mogul would be served four years in prison, in connection with his alleged involvement in arranging controversial parties, sex trafficking and human racketeering.

Shortly after the verdict went viral, Aubrey took to her X account to voice her opinion about the court’s decision, while urging the young artists and aspiring individuals to beware of their bosses.

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams. The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured," the 41-year-old American wrote on X.

She additionally added, "The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back."

However, despite sending emotional appeals to the authorities, Sean Diddy Combs was found guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution on Friday, October 3.

The Bad Boy Records founder was also ordered to pay the court a fine of $500,000, as well as participate in programs for his mental health and substance abuse issues.   

