Bad Bunny, Doja Cat open 'SNL' season 51 with show-stopping performances 

The late-night comedy sketch series, Saturday Night Live, returned for its much-awaited season 51 with show-stopping performances.
On Saturday, October 5, Bad Bunny and Doja Cat take on major roles during the hilarious skit.
During the SNL, the 31-year-old Latin rapper served as host and the 29-year-old artist as musical guest.
This is the second time Bad Bunny hosted the show, while Doja made her debut as a musical performer.
In the latest episode, the Monaco hitmaker portrayed the role of a random game show contestant.
On the other hand, the Say So crooner delivered a performance on her recently released album, Vie's two renditions, including AAAH MEN! and Gorgeous.
In addition to Bad Bunny and Doja, Jon Hamm and Benicio del Toro also made surprise guest appearances during the Opening Monologue of the show.
Jon showed off his dance skills, and Benicio joined during a Spanish-language sketch.
Bad Bunny poked fun at his dance skills before being interrupted by Hamm, 54, showing off his own moves in the audience.
The next episode of Saturday Night Live will air on October 11 and 18, and American A-listers, including Sabrina Carpenter and Amy Poehler, will pull double duty as host and musical guest on the show.