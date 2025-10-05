Home / Entertainment

Hilarie Burton honors Jeffrey Dean Morgan with touching anniversary tribute

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton quietly tied the knot in October 2019 after years of dating

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife, Hilarie Burton, are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary with their adorable family! 

On Sunday, October 5, the One Tree Hill actress took to her Instagram account to share a never-before-seen portrait of her kids alongside her husband, celebrating their special day. 

"10.5.19. Best day of my entire life. You’re magic @jeffreydeanmorgan," Hilarie penned her sweet post.

Fans reactions on Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton:  

In the heartfelt photo, the critically acclaimed actress was seen holding her daughter, George Virginia Morgan, while posing with Jeffrey and their son, Augustus "Gus" Morgan. 

As Hilarie's post gained popularity on social media, fans began commenting under the actress’s post, with one commenting, "Happy anniversary to both of you!" 

"Happy Anniversary to you and Jeffrey," another noted.

A third penned, "You have a wonderful family, you can really feel the love that binds you." 

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton relationship timeline:    

For the unversed, Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan began dating in 2009; less than a year later, they welcomed their son, Augustus.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in 2019 during an intimate ceremony with family, friends, and their two children, are also parents to their other daughter, George Virginia, who arrived in 2018. 

