Miley Cyrus breaks silence on ‘substance use, drinking’

Miley Cyrus has shared her candid thoughts on “substance use” and “drinking.”
The Disney alum was asked about the effects of “sobriety” during a chat with CBS News.
Miley shared, “Well, I like showing up 100%, 100% of the time. The hardest part about balancing, you know, any sort of substance use or drinking when you want to do what I do is you're going, 'Okay, well, now I have to get sober for this thing, 'cause I wanna show up my best.'”
She opened up about her strong determination, “And now, I get to trim out so much of the preparation of getting yourself into the right place mentally and physically. I'm just always ready."
Miley reminisced her early acting days in Hanna Montana. She acknowledged her privilege of landing a hit gig during teenage years.
However, the pop icon also revealed on the con side of becoming famous.
She broke silence on seemingly becoming the “first person” to “ever be canceled.”
The Flowers singer noted, “Well, you know, I didn't know until I was older actually how brutal it really was. It was very, I guess, you know, challenging for other people. But for me it was a good time. It looked fun, and it was fun."
To note, Miley starred in Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011.