Khloé Kardashian wins over fans with big heart, bigger donation

Khloé Kardashian recently made headlines for giving a hefty donation to a stranger on the internet.
The Good American founder was approached online by a mom in Virginia to donate for her son’s classroom.
During the exchange on TikTok, Kardashian asked, “Send me the link.”
The mom Susana Berrios explained, “They are in desperate need of those things. His classmates are [sitting] on bar stools, no back support or anything, really uncomfortable. I hope you see this. I love you.”
Kardashian proved she has a kind heart by fully funding the donation request.
Susana told 8News following the generous act of the entrepreneur, “I was in such disbelief. I didn’t think it was real. She has a million things in front of her and to pay attention to something like that is very beautiful. Thank you so much for having a kind heart.”
Fans praised Khloé Kardashian's generous donation, hailing her act as truly inspiring.
A fan commented, “Khloe, you're amazing! This donation speaks volumes about your character. Keep spreading love and kindness.”
Another wrote, “I'm not even a fan, but this donation has me respecting you so much more. You're making a real difference.”
Moreover, Khloé Kardashian also raised thousands of dollars during LA wildfires earlier this year.