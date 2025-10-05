Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham shares exciting beans on upcoming Netflix documentary show

Victoria Beckham to get candid about her family life, career challenges and business in most-awaited Netflix documentary series

  By Hafsa Noor
Victoria Beckham has gotten candid about what fans can expect from her upcoming self-titled Netflix documentary series.

The fashion designer recently gave an exclusive interview to Sunday Times Style magazine, sharing insights about her upcoming project.

While revealing what she has shown in the most-awaited documentary, Victoria said, “I touch on my family, I touch on the Spice Girls, the problems we’ve had with the business, you know, the money we’ve lost — there have been lots of triggers.”

David Beckham wife’s added, “I cried. Like I said, I haven’t seen the final edit, but yes, I did cry. It takes quite a lot to make me cry, but I did cry. You know, I’ve earned my place to show in Paris, I’ve earned the respect.”

In the same conversation, she also opened up about the impact of Spice Girls' fame on her mental health and the personal life challenges she had to face.

Victoria revealed that at one point in her music career, she was “triggered” by the questions related to her girl band.

The upcoming show is produced by Studio 99, David’s production company

Victoria Beckham's three-part series, also titled Victoria Beckham, premieres on Netflix on October 9, 2025. 

