Taylor Swift celebrates fiancé Travis Kelce’s intimate 36th birthday in NYC?

Taylor Swift reportedly spotted in New York City to celebrate the success of her album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

  By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has reported celebrate her fiancé Travis Kelce‘a 36th birthday in New York City.

As per Instagram account of a media page, Deuxmoi, the Grammy winner and the NFL player stepped out for a dinner date to celebrate The Life of a Showgirl success and Travis’ big day.

As per the source, “Taylor and Travis out for dinner at Cipriani in NYC last night!! Celebrating her album and his birthday.”

The insider also shared that the romantic couple were joined by the pop icon’s mom, Andrea Swift, and dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.

However, it's worth noting that Travis has a football match in Jacksonville on Monday, October 6, so it's unlikely he was in New York celebrating birthday with Taylor.

The Lover hitmaker’s latest album has smashed so many records after its release on October 3.

As per Billboard, citing Luminate data, Taylor’s 12th studio shim sold 2.7 million copies on Friday, becoming her highest first-day sales ever.

The hit album has also set a new record for selling 1.2 million vinyl copies in just one week.

Moreover, Spotify also reported that The Life of a Showgirl became 2025’s most-streamed album in a single da, a few hours after its release.

