Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'Stranger Things' star at Austin City Limits show 

Stranger Things star Joe Keery attended Sabrina Carpenter's latest show during the ACL Festival in Austin City Limits.
On Saturday, October 4, the Please Please Please hitmaker kicked off her musical performance for the festival with her signature pink fluffy handcuffs session.
In a fan-posted video on X, Carpenter is seen asking Keery his name and where he is from, to which he answered, "Boston," which forced her to shade him as she cheekily said, "It sounds a lot like Austin."
Then she turns up the charm, saying, "Joe, it’s actually cuffing season. I don’t know if you know that."
Later, Keery excitedly surrendered himself, throwing up his wrists to be cuffed. Carpenter chimed in, replying, "You seem very eager, actually. This is so rare. You’re the one. We did it, Joe."
For those unaware, Carpenter initiated her playful segment during her Short n' Sweet tour last year, where she "arrests" special guests before performing her infamous rendition, Juno.
Past participants include Millie Bobby Brown, Ayo Edebiri, and TWICE members Jihyo, Momo, and Sana — making Keery the latest celeb to willingly surrender to the bit.
For the professional front, Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29, 2025.