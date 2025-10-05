Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'Stranger Things' star at Austin City Limits show

The 'Espresso' hitmaker kicked off her Austin City Limits festival over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'Stranger Things' star at Austin City Limits show 

Stranger Things star Joe Keery attended Sabrina Carpenter's latest show during the ACL Festival in Austin City Limits. 

On Saturday, October 4, the Please Please Please hitmaker kicked off her musical performance for the festival with her signature pink fluffy handcuffs session.  

In a fan-posted video on X, Carpenter is seen asking Keery his name and where he is from, to which he answered, "Boston," which forced her to shade him as she cheekily said, "It sounds a lot like Austin."  

Then she turns up the charm, saying, "Joe, it’s actually cuffing season. I don’t know if you know that." 

Later, Keery excitedly surrendered himself, throwing up his wrists to be cuffed. Carpenter chimed in, replying, "You seem very eager, actually. This is so rare. You’re the one. We did it, Joe." 

For those unaware, Carpenter initiated her playful segment during her Short n' Sweet tour last year, where she "arrests" special guests before performing her infamous rendition, Juno.  

Past participants include Millie Bobby Brown, Ayo Edebiri, and TWICE members Jihyo, Momo, and Sana — making Keery the latest celeb to willingly surrender to the bit.

For the professional front, Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29, 2025. 

You Might Like:

Khloé Kardashian wins over fans with big heart, bigger donation

Khloé Kardashian wins over fans with big heart, bigger donation
Khloé Kardashian sets internet ablaze with her generous donation

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat open 'SNL' season 51 with show-stopping performances

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat open 'SNL' season 51 with show-stopping performances
Saturday Night Live returned to the screens with humorous performances by Bad Bunny and Doja Cat

Victoria Beckham makes ‘triggering’ confession about Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham makes ‘triggering’ confession about Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham reflects on candid memories with Spice Girls members Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell

Hilarie Burton honors Jeffrey Dean Morgan with touching anniversary tribute

Hilarie Burton honors Jeffrey Dean Morgan with touching anniversary tribute
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton quietly tied the knot in October 2019 after years of dating

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced for 4 years and 2 months in prison with $500,000 fine over prostitution-related charges

Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
'The Life of a Showgirl' ranked as the second-biggest sales week ever for any album

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s ‘Official Release of a Showgirl’ dominates box office, leaving Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Smashing Machine’ in the dust

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new allegations after 50-month prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new allegations after 50-month prison sentence
The Bad Boy Recorder was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 on two felony counts on Friday

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance buzz heats up after new details emerge

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance buzz heats up after new details emerge
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former-Canadian Prime Minister are said to be smitten with each other

Fox officially cancels 'The Great North' after 5 seasons

Fox officially cancels 'The Great North' after 5 seasons
President of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn expressed gratitude to fans for showing support over the years on 'The Great North'

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responds to troll over their huge age gap

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responds to troll over their huge age gap
Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz has been dating Jackie Apostel for over a year

Sabrina Carpenter lights up 2025 ACL Fest with Shania Twain, sparks fan frenzy

Sabrina Carpenter lights up 2025 ACL Fest with Shania Twain, sparks fan frenzy
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ hitmaker delivers an unforgettable show at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival