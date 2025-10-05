MGK admits being 'broken' months after his high-profile breakup with Megan Fox 

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about being broken several months after parting ways with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox.
In an in-depth conversation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, the popular rap icon shared his personal struggles of being alone.
At one point, Kelly admitted that he considers himself "A beacon or a representative of the broken."
"I found through my fan base that I think they relate a lot more to the realness or the vulnerability or maybe the archetype of someone who rose from the ashes like a phoenix or someone who's more broken because I feel like that's a more common feeling around the world than people who are always in control or feel good about themselves," the musician told the audience on Wednesday, October 1.
He additionally noted that at times he feels on top, and most of the time he often finds himself broken, as he has been dealing with mental conditions and suicidal ideation.
About MGK and Megan Fox's breakup:
This revelation from Machine Gun Kelly comes nearly 11 months after his breakup with ex-flame, Megan Fox.
The former couple parted ways in late November after Fox reportedly found "disturbing material" on Kelly’s phone during the Thanksgiving holiday.
They are also parents to their daughter, whom they welcomed on March 27 this year.