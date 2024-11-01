Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture

Duchess Sophie celebrated this year’s Halloween in a purposeful way!
The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a special visit to one of royal charitable organizations, Guide Dogs to acquire knowledge about the services being provided to the children with vision issues.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Instagram account shared a delightful video of the Duchess from her visit to Guide Dogs on Thursday, October 31.
In the video, Sophie, Patron of Guide Dogs could be seen talking to children and families with their buddy dogs.
She also took part in Halloween sensory activities with the children including baking and crafts.
The heartwarming video was accompanied by a caption describing, “The Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron of Guide Dogs, enjoyed a special visit to the charity’s Reading Hub today to learn more about the services the charity provides for children with vision impairments.”
“The Duchess met children working to develop their independent living skills through the support and companionship of their buddy dogs, provided by Guide Dogs,” it added.
"A buddy dog is a canine friend that helps a child with a vision impairment build confidence, increase their physical activity, and improve their wellbeing," the caption read.
Royal fans started swooning over the duchess for her heart winning move as a working royal.
One user commented, "Yeah I love when Sophie pops into my feed! Happy Hallowe’en Sophie!"
Another penned, "Sophie is a treasure for the Royal family! Great to see her."