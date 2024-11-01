Wahaj Ali steals the show in latest episode of 'Sunn Mere Dil'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Wahaj Ali aka Bilal Abdullah is taking centre stage for his iconic role as a business tycoon in drama Sunn Mere Dil.

Turning to Instagram on Thursday, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star shared a clip from the drama which saw him exuding charm as the good boss.

In the video, the superstar looked all suited booted and content as he offered his employees promotions and other major perks.

The BTS footage has surely won hearts among all the drama-buffs. 


His ardent fans revealed their own two cents over this one particular scene in the comments section.

One user in awe of the superstar’s role as Bilal Abdullah wrote, “I am totally loving you as Bilal Abdullah. Such a fine performance.”

“Everything is temporary but Wahaj late night posting is permanent,” another star added.

The other noted, “Wahaj talented you are.”

“Amazing performance," effused the fourth.

Drama serial Sunn Mere Dil stars Wahaj, Maya Ali, Usama Khan and Hira Mani in the lead roles.

Prior, to bagging the businessman role in the drama Sunn Mere Dil, Wahaj Ali effortlessly portrayed the character of a guddi nasheen in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin alongside Yumna Zaidi. 

