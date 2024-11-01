Jeremy Allen White, Molly Gordon enjoy Game 5 of the World Series 

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon enjoy a game night in New York alongside Molly's dad Bryan Gordon.

The Bear actors who first sparked relationship rumours last month after being spotted kissing passionately in Los Angeles, watched the  L.A. Dodgers Vs New York Yankees match on October 30.

Although the couple wasn't pictured together, they exuded casual yet chic vibes as they posed for the solo photos.

During the date night, 28-year-old Molly donned a Yankees cap and a light blue baby tee while sharing a warm hug with her director father for a photo.

On the other hand, 33-year-old Jeremy showed his loyalty to a team that missed the World Series, sporting a worn Mets cap with a laid-back denim button-down featuring oversized pockets.

This sports date marked Jeremy and Molly's second outing in a month as they relished dinner with each other earlier this month at an NYC restaurant.

Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto while Molly portrays Claire Dunlap in The Bear.

As for the game, LA Dodgers won the championship Commissioner's Trophy after beating the Yankees 7-6.

