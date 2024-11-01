Kim Kardashian channels Albino alligator for Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian left fans breathless with her Albino alligator look for Halloween.
The Kardashians star,44, decided to do something different and unique from her family so she chose a mesmerising reptilian look for the spooky season.
Taking to Instagram on October 31, she posted multiple pictures and a behind-the-scene video of getting ready.
Kim captioned the post, “Albino Alligator,” while tagging artist Alexis Stone for helping to pull her scaly, skin-tight costume together.
The first frame featured a professional picture of Kim striking a pose, in another shot the mother of four commanded attention in a silhouette hugging all-white second skin.
Her head was intricately moulded, which was giving a more realistic look, while most of her body was covered in paint.
In the viral BTS clip, Kim can be seen wearing light green contact lenses and a long spikey tail. She finished the spine-chilling costume with off-white stiletto fingers and toenails.
The business woman and a social media star showed he entire process of her alligator look, from the vision board to having her makeup applied.
Shorty after her Halloween costume was revealed, Kim's fans could not help but compare her with sister Kylie Jenner.
A fan commented under the post, “She definitely outdone Kylie this Halloween.”
The Kylie Cosmetic founder chose Demi Moore's Striptease character for costume this spooky season.