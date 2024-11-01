Entertainment

Kim Kardashian channels Albino alligator for Halloween costume

The SKIMS founder chose a mesmerising reptilian look for the spooky season

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Kim Kardashian channels Albino alligator for Halloween costume
Kim Kardashian channels Albino alligator for Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian left fans breathless with her Albino alligator look for Halloween.

The Kardashians star,44, decided to do something different and unique from her family so she chose a mesmerising reptilian look for the spooky season.

Taking to Instagram on October 31, she posted multiple pictures and a behind-the-scene video of getting ready.

Kim captioned the post, “Albino Alligator,” while tagging artist Alexis Stone for helping to pull her scaly, skin-tight costume together.

The first frame featured a professional picture of Kim striking a pose, in another shot the mother of four commanded attention in a silhouette hugging all-white second skin.

Kim Kardashian channels Albino alligator for Halloween costume

Her head was intricately moulded, which was giving a more realistic look, while most of her body was covered in paint.

In the viral BTS clip, Kim can be seen wearing light green contact lenses and a long spikey tail. She finished the spine-chilling costume with off-white stiletto fingers and toenails.

The business woman and a social media star showed he entire process of her alligator look, from the vision board to having her makeup applied.

Shorty after her Halloween costume was revealed, Kim's fans could not help but compare her with sister Kylie Jenner.

A fan commented under the post, “She definitely outdone Kylie this Halloween.”

The Kylie Cosmetic founder chose Demi Moore's Striptease character for costume this spooky season.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Halloween with husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Halloween with husband Saif Ali Khan

Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer

Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link

King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link

Entertainment News

King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Jennifer Lopez walks out of signing event when asked about 'Diddy' allegations
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Jeremy Allen White, Molly Gordon enjoy Game 5 of the World Series
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
‘Game of Thrones’ movie enters early development stage at Warner Bros
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz channel E.T. in show-stopping Halloween costume
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form’s family grows with arrival of their first baby
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘spend Halloween participating’ in US elections
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Halloween in adorable animal costumes
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Kylie Jenner’s dazzling Demi Moore’s 'striptease' costume steals Halloween
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Taylor Swift gets seal of approval from Ryan Reynolds: 'Best things I’ve seen/heard/felt'
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Kanye West to make ex Kim Kardashian's 'worst nightmare' true
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Rihanna makes it her 'mission' to find girlfriend for Eminem