  • By Sidra Khan
Kim Kardashian marks BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with throwback snaps

  • By Sidra Khan
It’s Kim Kardashian’s best friend’s special day, and she’s making it sweet with a heartfelt wish.

The Kardashians star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, January 11, to ring in her BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with a loving tribute.

In the post, the SKIMS founder posted a carousel of throwback snaps, featuring the duo’s strong bond since their childhood.

The gallery included a rare childhood photo of Kim and Allison, smiling for the camera, and several other snaps taken over the years during group outings, parties, and at home.

Alongside the carousel, the 45-year-old American media personality and socialite penned a heartwarming note to celebrate her bestie on her special day.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend in the entire world @allisonstatter. I’ve known you my whole life and couldn’t imagine going through life with any other person. I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished! I love you so much!!!!” read the caption.

Kim Kardashian and Allison Statter have known each other since their early childhood because of close family friendship and their mother being best friends.

Who is Allison Statter?

Allison Statter is an American businesswoman and entrepreneur and the daughter of renowned businessman Irving Azoff.

She is the CEO and co-founder of Blended Strategy Group, a marketing, branding, and influencer agency that works with major companies and public figures. 

