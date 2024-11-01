Trending

Aiman Khan hosts surprise birthday party for nephew Hasan

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's beloved son Hasan turns one-year-old on November 1, 2024

  • November 01, 2024
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikrams beloved son Hasan turns one-year-old
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's beloved son Hasan turns one-year-old 

Aiman Khan lights up her nephew Hasan’s day with a birthday surprise!

Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Baandi starlet unveiled a cutesy click from the little boy’s 1st birthday bash.

In the photo shared, Khan showed off her high-spiritedness as she held the munchkin tight in her arms while blowing the candles off the luscious cake.

The picture was a sight to behold which showed off the unbreakable aunt-nephew bond.

To mark her nephew’s special day, the Ishq Tamasha star made sure to decorate her abode with little things like balloons and birthday caps.

Hasan became the sole owner of two birthday cakes for his 1st birthday where one happened to be a simple chocolate cake while the other was a two tier cake decorated with dinkies.

“Happy Birthday my hachu,” Khan penned a caption to her post. 


On seeing the Khan sisters celebrating, fans flooded the comments section with love and praise.

One fan wrote, “We want more pictures.”

Another expressed, “Finally November is here my queen BIRTHDAY month.”

“Such a cute prince Mashallah.”

Aiman Khan is no stranger in sharing tidbits from her daily life and her latest carousel is proof. 

On the personal front, Aiman Khan tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in 2018. 

