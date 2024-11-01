Royal

King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link

The British monarch is set to mark his 76th birthday on November 14

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Birthday bells are ringing for King Charles in Taylor Swift style!

The 75-year-old is all set to mark his 76th birthday with a heart touching song similar to the American pop icon.

Caroline Paxton, chair of trustees at the Military Wives Choirs have released a song called November Sunday for the cancer-stricken monarch’s special day, November 14.

The song, which is also a tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II, reflects on the “chilly, foggy London night” of 1948, when Charles was born.

“November Sunday is our own heartfelt gift to His Majesty and was inspired by our deep appreciation and admiration for his service to this nation,” Caroline noted, while speaking about the song.

“The song, with words and music by John McLaren, is set at the moment of the future king’s birth, echoing the joy the news brought to a country still recovering from war,” added Caroline.

The chair of trustees affirmed that “Our intention is that the song will enter into the core repertoire for our network of 70 choirs across the UK and overseas and be performed regularly around this time of year.”

It is pertinent to mention, at least 100 singers, including serving personnel, wives, partners and veterans from 41 Military Wives Choirs across the UK come together to record the track, which released on November 1.

Meanwhile, music producer Sean Hargreaves explained how this song had a similar feel to Taylor Swift, “When crafting the song, we were aiming for an emotional singer-songwriter feel, similar in approach to Taylor Swift’s Folklore, but expanded to a choir of a hundred voices rather than a solo artist.”

“To achieve this, we had acoustic guitars in the foreground, arranged the rhythm section to ebb and flow, giving the arrangement plenty of space. This more modern feel complements John McLaren’s nostalgic lyrics beautifully,” he added.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February this year.

