Minal Khan pens heartwarming birthday wish for ' lil buddy' Hasan 

Minal khan cannot stop gushing as her son Hasan turns one!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Jalan actress shared adorable photos from her son’s birthday celebration, as she enjoyed with her family.
The first picture captured a heartwarming family moment, with Minal and her husband Ahsan were seated with their son and the Hasad star feeds her son a piece of cake, flashing a warm smile.
Additionally, the room was beautifully decorated with blue balloons and birthday hats.
The little guy surprisingly got to cut not one, but two cakes.
To celebrate her cousin’s special day, Aiman Khan’s daughter Amal joyfully cut the cake with her younger cousin-brother in the second photo.
Meanwhile, in the next picture, the Ishq Tamasha Actress Aiman held the munchkin tight in her arms, lovingly feeding him a piece of luscious cake.
In a touching tribute, the mother penned, “Happy first birthday Hasan! Cannot believe you’re 1 year old now my lil buddy my jaan.”
As soon as Khan posted pictures of celebration, her ardent fans flooded the comment section with love and praise.
One fan wrote, “Can’t believe you’re 1 year old hasuuu MashaAllah MashaAllah.”
“MashaAllah! Happy Birthday lil king,” another penned.
The third user wished hasan stating, “Happy birthday Hasan May God bless you, always.”
On the personal front, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram exchanged wedding vows in September, 2021.