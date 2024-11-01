Victoria Beckham embraces Halloween spirit with David, Harper after 27 year

Entertainment

Victoria Beckham along with David Beckham and Harper celebrated the spooky season

  November 01, 2024
Victoria Beckham surprised fans by dressing up for Halloween for the first time in nearly three decades, joining husband David and daughter Harper in a festive family celebration.

The former captain of England’s football team and Spice Girl alum celebrated the spirit of spooky season with their daughter Harper.

David took to his Instagram account to share the photo, where Harper opted to wear an orange jumpsuit with a black top underneath and accessorised in one photo with a pair of handcuffs.


Both of her parents were dressed casually, but they covered their faces with masks to exude eerie vibes.

Victoria donned a grey t-shirt and blue jeans and covered her face with a green mask that appeared to depict a witch.

David wrote: "Good effort mum. First time in 27 years my wife dresses up and it's as good as we are gonna get." He then mentioned the fashion designer directly, writing: "You look amazing [Victoria]."

The Inter Miami CF co-founder concluded by tagging his eldest children: Brooklyn. Cruz, and Romeo as he wrote at the end, "Are u not proud of mum?"

Victoria also shared some photos from Halloween on her Instagram account 

