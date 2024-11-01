World

Mark Zuckerberg joins Halloween fun with surprising twist

Halloween is celebrated worldwide, particularly in Western cultures to honor the dead

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Halloween is being celebrated with enthusiasm and creativity around the world and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also keeping up with the trend.

This Halloween Zuckerberg decided to dress up as Hollywood’s famed assassin John Wick.

The tech billionaire took to his Instagram account and shared adorable pictures of himself with his family.

Zuckerberg dressed in a sleek black suit and tie, features Keanu Reeves’ character from the action movie series John Wick, while his wife, Priscilla Chan and their daughters dressed in colourful ballerina costumes.


Along with the pictures, Zuckerberg penned a humorous caption, noting, “When your house full of girls decides to be ballerinas, be John Wick.”

As soon as Zuckerberg posted, the comment section was flooded with fans’ hilarious and funny remarks.

One user wrote, “Very impressive, uncle John!” while another penned, "Awesome disguise, nice work! You're a natural!"

The third user wrote, “One of the best Halloween costume.”

This is not the first time Zuckerberg took inspiration from a famous film for his costume. Last year, he and his family dressed as characters from J.K Rowling’s famous series Harry Potter.

At that time, Zuckerberg dressed up as Albus Dumbledore, while his daughters donned Hogwarts student robes.

World News

'Brat' becomes word of the year, all thanks to influencer Charli XCX
Trump takes media giant to court over Kamala Harris '60 minutes' interview
U.S. job market at risk amid hurricanes, strike before elections
Man brutally beats sleeping passenger on flight, investigation underway
Elon Musk's $1 million election giveaways get court approval
Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone
Death toll rises to terrifying number as Spain faces severe flooding crisis
A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music
How will US presidential election results impact Middle East's future?
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari suffers foot fracture upon arrival in Dubai
Temu under scrutiny: European Commission investigates Chinese E-commerce giant
Why Elon Musk missed court hearing on $1 million election giveaway?