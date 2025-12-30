Maya Ali shares heartfelt reflection as year ends: ‘Thank you 2025’

Maya Ali has shared highlights of her 2025 season with the message of “hope” and “faith” for the new year.
The Mann Mayal actress took to Instagram on Monday, December 29, and shared a heartfelt video combining her favourite moments from the year, set to Gracie Abrams' soulful track That's So True.
The video features her journey throughout the year, including moments from her personal and professional life.
The Pehli Si Muhabbat starlet also wrote an emotional caption with the post to thank 2025 for all the good and bad things and ups and downs.
The 36-year-old penned, “Thank you 2025, for the lessons I learned and the things I had to let go of. Thank you for the pauses, the changes and the people who stayed or moved on. For the plans that didn’t work out and the strength I found along the way, thank you…!!”
“I move forward with faith, growth and hope, excited for what’s next,” Ali concluded the post.
Before sharing the recap of her year, the Sunn Mere Dil actress also shared a gentle end-of-year reminder for her fans and followers, stressing that it’s okay if the things do not work out: “Living still does…!!”
Maya Ali's upcoming projects:
Maya Ali is reportedly working on two major projects that will be released next year.
One is an action film, Khan Tumhara, with Bilal Abbas, and the other is a drama serial, Aik Mohabbar Aur, with Ahad Raza Mir.