Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'

Tom Hiddleston has gotten candid about reprising his character Loki in the most-awaited film, Avengers: Doomsday.
The 44-year-old actor will reunite with other co-stars in the upcoming Marvel franchise. This will mark his first time since the end of Loki season two in 2023.
During a recent chat with GQ Hype, he shared, “In order to become someone different, whose story had a different ending, he had to make peace with the things he did. It gave him the power of authorship over his own story.”
For the Avengers: Doomsday, Tom's “contribution has been contributed.”
He teased the plot twist, “It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.”
The upcoming action movie will centre upon on Doctor Doom's arrival and multiverse crisis, which will result in team-up of Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Wakandans.
Avengers: Doomsday features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch.
The cast also includes Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Tom Holland as Spider-Man.
To note, the upcoming film is set to release on December 18, 2026.