Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'

Tom Hiddleston shares exciting beans about his character Loki in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

  • By Hafsa Noor
tTom Hiddleston on Avengers: Doomsday plot twist: It has never been done before
tTom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'

Tom Hiddleston has gotten candid about reprising his character Loki in the most-awaited film, Avengers: Doomsday.

The 44-year-old actor will reunite with other co-stars in the upcoming Marvel franchise. This will mark his first time since the end of Loki season two in 2023.

During a recent chat with GQ Hype, he shared, “In order to become someone different, whose story had a different ending, he had to make peace with the things he did. It gave him the power of authorship over his own story.”

For the Avengers: Doomsday, Tom's “contribution has been contributed.”

He teased the plot twist, “It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.”

The upcoming action movie will centre upon on Doctor Doom's arrival and multiverse crisis, which will result in team-up of Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Wakandans.

Avengers: Doomsday features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch. 

The cast also includes Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Tom Holland as Spider-Man. 

To note, the upcoming film is set to release on December 18, 2026.

‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3

‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3
‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Arco’: 10 mind blowing fantasy movies of 2025

‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Arco’: 10 mind blowing fantasy movies of 2025
Taylor Swift makes headline with kind gesture at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift makes headline with kind gesture at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game
D4vd to be charged in Celeste Rivas’ murder? Grand jury set to weigh in

D4vd to be charged in Celeste Rivas’ murder? Grand jury set to weigh in
'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faith's birthday bash

Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faith's birthday bash

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband
'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional

Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA

Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA
Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Popular News

Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'

Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'
an hour ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority
2 hours ago
Maya Ali shares heartfelt reflection as year ends: ‘Thank you 2025’

Maya Ali shares heartfelt reflection as year ends: ‘Thank you 2025’
an hour ago