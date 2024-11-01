Entertainment

Kylie, Kendall Jenner win Halloween with iconic Lizzie McGuire costumes

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner give iconic Halloween inspiration to fans

  November 01, 2024


Kylie and Kendall Jenner are serving pure sister-goals this Halloween!

The Jenner sisters stole the show with their joint Halloween costume, paying homage to the iconic Disney movie Lizzie McGuire.

Kylie and Kendall recreated the film's iconic scene where Hilary Duff’s character Lizzie is mistaken for Italian pop star Isabella, during a Rome trip with her class.

Lizzie then had an unforgettable duet on stage with Isabella where they sing the track This Is What Dreams Are Made Of.

Kylie and Kendall got completely into character by lip syncing the song on TikTok.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics channeled Isabella as she wore a green jacket, flowing skirt, and sparkly boots.

She completed her Isabella-inspired look with dark, flowing hair, bold makeup, and a stylish black headset.

Meanwhile, Kendall dressed up as Lizzie in a lilac ensemble and blonde wig.

In the lip-synced clip, Kendall perfectly captured Lizzie’s awkwardness on the stage while Kylie exuded Isabella's glamorous vibe.

After the video went viral, their ardent fans flooded the comment section, praising their attention to detail and commitment to character.

One user wrote, “Kylie wanted to do this so bad, I can feel.”

While another noted, “You don't understand how iconic this is.”

“When you realize we were all were just kids watching the same movies now we're grown up,” reminisced the third.

Prior to this, Kylie slipped into a black bejeweled bikini to recreate Demi Moore's famous Striptease look for Halloween. 

