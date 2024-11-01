Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'

Meghan Markle has seemingly landed in a dilemma over her strategy of professionally separating her path from Prince Harry.
For the unversed, for the past few months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making solo appearances at events, raising concerns about their relationship.
Notably, Harry made positive headlines as several commentators claimed he regained his true self without Meghan.
On the other hand, the mother-of-two did not receive the praise like her husband, which apparently hurt the Duchess.
GB News reported that the Montecito couple haven't done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events..."
"...but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts," the source added.
An insider claimed that Meghan got "upset" as Harry was getting "praised for all of his appearances."
The report stated that the Duchess is "getting criticised for what she says, what she wears etc and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal."