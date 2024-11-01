Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ season 2: ‘Dead’ player makes eerie return

A ‘deceased’ player is surprisingly returning to the deadly ‘Squid Game’ season 2

  by Web Desk
  November 01, 2024


In an extremely shocking twist, a player who died in the first season of Squid Game is going to return, fueling new mysteries.

On Thursday, October 31, the American video streaming platform, Netflix, dropped an exciting new trailer of the upcoming second thrilling installment of 2021 original Squid Game, as new players make entry to the deadly games.

Player “456,” Seong Gi-hun, who is now armed with the knowledge of how to successfully make way out of the game, is returning to the bloody battleground to stop the new players from losing their lives.

However, things took a shocking turn when the trailer featured the old lady who died during the “bridge-crossing” game in the last season, made a comeback in a player uniform.

Squid Game season 2 trailer showed the woman shocked as she saw, who seemingly looked like her son, coming to the games as a new player.

The 2-second scene that featured the old lady, showcased her hugging a man, who cried after seeing her.

Meanwhile, Seong Gi-hun urges the players to dropout from the games, who refused listening to him as they fight for grand prize.

Other characters who are returning to the forthcoming season include Gong Yoo, who played the salesman recruiting new players for the games, Lee Byung-hun, the masked frontman, and Wi Ha-joon, who played the infiltrating detective and Byung-hun’s younger brother, Hwang Jun-ho.

The highly anticipated Squid Game season 2 is scheduled to release on December 26, 2024.

