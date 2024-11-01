Before-and-after images reveal Spain's 'shocking' flooding crisis: SEE

The southern and eastern parts of Spain are under severe flooding and recent satellite imagery showed shocking details.
As per CNN, this disaster is believed to be the worst in over five decades and according to satellite imagery captured on October 30, the region now resembled an inland sea when seen from the space.
Due to extremely heavy rainfall, areas that are usually dry have now flooded with water, causing them to look like an extension of the Balearic Sea.
The imagery shows that floodwaters now appear as different shades of blue.
The death toll reached 158 on Thursday, October 31, with rescue teams still searching for missing individuals, as per Reuters.
Flooding has destroyed Valencia's infrastructure, washed out bridges, roads and railroad tracks, and submerged farmland that produces about two-thirds of Spain's citrus crops, such as oranges. , which this country exports globally.
Angel Victor Torres, minister in charge of cooperation with Spain's regions, told a press conference, "There's a total of 158 people to which must be added dozens and dozens of missing.”
Experts have attributed the severe floods to climate changes which are making the weather conditions more disastrous.