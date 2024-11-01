Princess Madeleine of Sweden gets into Halloween spirit with eerie costumes

Princess Madeleine of Sweden gets into Halloween spirit!
The Swedish princess took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 31, to share glimpse into her spooky Halloween celebration.
"It’s a spooky Halloween this year!" she wrote, along with two ghost emojis.
Princess Madelein’s post featured a photo of her daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne dressed in classic Halloween costumes.
In the photo, Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore could be seen standing back to back beneath a tree, showcasing their eerie Halloween outfits.
Princess Adrienne wore Little Red Riding Hood-inspired dress with a red bow in her hair, while, Princess Leonore donned ghostly robes.
Princess Madeleine, who is the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, shares kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne with her husband Christopher O'Neill
The Royal family has moved back to Sweden over the summer after living in the U.S. for almost six years.
Although, Halloween is quite a new custom in Sweden, Princess Madeleine has made it a beloved tradition.
She posts Halloween picture with her family in costume almost every year since she moved to Florida, with Christopher joining in the fun from 2021.