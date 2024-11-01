Princess Madeleine of Sweden gets into Halloween spirit with eerie costumes

Royal

  November 01, 2024
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gets into Halloween spirit!

The Swedish princess took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 31, to share glimpse into her spooky Halloween celebration.

"It’s a spooky Halloween this year!" she wrote, along with two ghost emojis.

Princess Madelein’s post featured a photo of her daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne dressed in classic Halloween costumes.

In the photo, Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore could be seen standing back to back beneath a tree, showcasing their eerie Halloween outfits.

Princess Adrienne wore Little Red Riding Hood-inspired dress with a red bow in her hair, while, Princess Leonore donned ghostly robes.


Princess Madeleine, who is the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, shares kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne with her husband Christopher O'Neill

The Royal family has moved back to Sweden over the summer after living in the U.S. for almost six years.

Although, Halloween is quite a new custom in Sweden, Princess Madeleine has made it a beloved tradition.

She posts Halloween picture with her family in costume almost every year since she moved to Florida, with Christopher joining in the fun from 2021. 

Prince Harry's Christmas plans hang in balance amid security concerns
Urgent call for Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles amid health concerns
Queen Camilla joins Prince William in documentary spotlight
Who did Princess Anne reach out to first as Queen's health declined?
Prince William set to embark on new journey without Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Prince Harry losing last chance to reconcile with King Charles before monarch's death
Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Princess Eugenie lands in serious trouble over Harry, Meghan friendship
Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik