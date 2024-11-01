Health

Polio vaccination drive: Deadly bomb targets police, kills 9 in Balochistan

Pakistan has launched nationwide polio vaccination campaign to fight against rising cases

  • November 01, 2024
A police vehicle, assigned to provide protection to polio workers during the nationwide polio vaccination campaign, was targeted by a deadly bomb attached to a motorcycle in a district near Quetta, Balochistan.

On Monday, October 28, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, launched a week-long countrywide anti-polio drive to protect 45 million children from the crippling effects of the disease, reported AP News.

The fatal bombing ended up wounding 17 people, while nine lost their lives that included 5 children, as per the local police officials.

As per the police chief, Fateh Mohammad, the attack was carried out in a district, Mastung, which is located nearby Quetta in the southwest of Pakistan.

Mohammad also told that at the time when the bomb blast happened, an auto rickshaw carrying school children was nearby the spot, leading to the death of five children along with a police officer and two passersby.

According to the spokesperson for the health department, Wasim Baig, some of the injured people were rushed to a hospital in Quetta among which seven people died on the spot while two mean, who were severely wounded, lost their lives at the hospital.

The seven-day-long polio campaign, which was initiated on Monday, October 28, is scheduled to end on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Notably, Pakistan has recorded 41 cases across 71 districts so far this year.

Health News

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Weekend workout linked to better mental health, study
Tuberculosis surpasses COVID-19 as the most dangerous disease, WHO reports
Halloween costumes: Hidden threat to mental health of girls
Polio cases surge: Pakistan launches new vaccination drive
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Slower walking could be a sign of dementia, study reveals
Study reveals one vegetable to halve blood sugar levels in diabetics
Hypertension, diabetes take a toll on Nigerian city, Lagos: Report