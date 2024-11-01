Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'

Deadpool and Wolverine fever has taken Halloween to the next level and Ryan Reynolds is thrilled to see it!
The Red Notice actor took to his Instagram account on Friday, to rave about the enduring popularity of Deadpool and Wolverine during Halloween.
“I can't believe the amount of Deadpool & Wolvie costumes running around last night,” he penned alongside a photo of him and costar Hugh Jackman from the movie.
He continued, "You'll never know what that's like if you're me. I feel like I'm five years old, staring out the window at some impossible future. People made mini movies and wore some of the best suits I've ever seen. Little kids to kick-ass geezer-pools. Quoting lines, laughing and performing stunts."
Reynolds first brought meta–Marvel Comics character to the big screen in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine with Jackman. He later reprised the role for the Deadpool solo films.
"I'm not cool or aloof about stuff like this - No part of me takes it for granted or feels entitled to it. It's like having a dream come true - but a dream you didn't know you were dreaming of,” he concluded.
Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool and Wolverine is proved to be commercially and critically successful.
The film premiered on July 22, 2024.