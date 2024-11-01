Urgent call for Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles amid health concerns

Prince Harry's relationship with the Royal Family hangs in the balance as a series of past decisions have jeopardised any hope for reconciliation.
Since stepping back as a working royal in 2020, he and Meghan Markle have publicly criticised the monarchy through various media outlets, leaving the Duke of Sussex grappling with the fallout.
With King Charles's health declining, the urgency for healing the rift has never been more critical.
Royal commentator Emily Andrews emphasised that Harry's time to mend his relationship with the royals may be running short.
"Speaking to sources close to Harry, it is clear that he is tired of playing a bit part in a narrative of family conflict, and would like nothing more than to recover his reputation and become known, in time, as a serious player in the philanthropic world."
Andrews further noted that Harry believed he "would have a long time to make up with his dad," but King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment may have "changed that potential time frame."
The Duke of Sussex's last visit with King Charles was in February 2024, following the King’s cancer diagnosis, but he has not seen him since despite returning to the UK three times.
Meanwhile, relations between Prince Harry and Prince William remain strained, with the brothers last seen together at King Charles's Coronation in May 2023, although they did not engage in conversation during the event.
Andrews concluded that "there can be no meaningful rehabilitation" between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family without decisive actions taken soon.