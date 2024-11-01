Royal

Urgent call for Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles amid health concerns

The Duke of Sussex is not on speaking terms with several senior royals

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
The Duke of Sussexs last visit with King Charles was in February 2024
The Duke of Sussex's last visit with King Charles was in February 2024

Prince Harry's relationship with the Royal Family hangs in the balance as a series of past decisions have jeopardised any hope for reconciliation. 

Since stepping back as a working royal in 2020, he and Meghan Markle have publicly criticised the monarchy through various media outlets, leaving the Duke of Sussex grappling with the fallout. 

With King Charles's health declining, the urgency for healing the rift has never been more critical.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews emphasised that Harry's time to mend his relationship with the royals may be running short. 

"Speaking to sources close to Harry, it is clear that he is tired of playing a bit part in a narrative of family conflict, and would like nothing more than to recover his reputation and become known, in time, as a serious player in the philanthropic world." 

Andrews further noted that Harry believed he "would have a long time to make up with his dad," but King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment may have "changed that potential time frame."

The Duke of Sussex's last visit with King Charles was in February 2024, following the King’s cancer diagnosis, but he has not seen him since despite returning to the UK three times. 

Meanwhile, relations between Prince Harry and Prince William remain strained, with the brothers last seen together at King Charles's Coronation in May 2023, although they did not engage in conversation during the event.

Andrews concluded that "there can be no meaningful rehabilitation" between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family without decisive actions taken soon.

Prince Harry's Christmas plans hang in balance amid security concerns

Prince Harry's Christmas plans hang in balance amid security concerns
Elena Rybakina chooses Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for next season

Elena Rybakina chooses Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for next season
Urgent call for Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles amid health concerns

Urgent call for Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles amid health concerns
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'

Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'

Royal News

Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Queen Camilla joins Prince William in documentary spotlight
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Who did Princess Anne reach out to first as Queen's health declined?
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gets into Halloween spirit with eerie costumes
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Prince William set to embark on new journey without Kate Middleton
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Prince Harry losing last chance to reconcile with King Charles before monarch's death
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Princess Eugenie lands in serious trouble over Harry, Meghan friendship
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool' dominance on Halloween: 'Dream come true'
Prince William moves viewers with heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana