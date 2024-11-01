Princess Anne proudly flaunts King Charles’ special gift in latest appearance

Princess Anne is stepping out in a stylish trench coat coordinated with King Charles’ thoughtful gift!
On Wednesday, October 30, the princess made a royal visit at Harrison Spinks’ facility in Beeston where the manufacturer was awarded with a prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development.
The royal princess opted for elegant outfit that gave her a sophisticated look, while the monarch’s gift added a personal touch to the overall ensemble.
Princess Anne wore a tweed jacket with matching skirt that she topped with a coat. The outfit was coordinated with mauve gloves and black suede knee-high boots.
However, what added the extra glam to her look was the special scarf gifted to her by King Charles that was a courtesy of the monarch’s home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House.
As per HELLO!, the scarf was presented as a gift to a number of family members.
The princess initiated her visit in York at the bedmaker’s farm where she met the team and the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropne, reported Express UK.
During the visit, Princess Anne witnessed the sustainable farming practices done by the Harrison Spinks’ company.
Simon Spinks, the Chairman of Harrison Spinks, while speaking about the princess, stated, "We are deeply honoured and grateful to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our farm and factory today [Wednesday]."
"We thank her for taking the time to learn about our sustainable practices, meeting with our hard-working team, and presenting us with the King's Award for Sustainable Development, which is an incredible privilege," the Chairman noted.
He continued to add that every action done by them at the company includes the element of sustainability and expressed joy of having Princess Anne at the company and presenting the award.
Spinks concluded his statement by saying that the day indeed was an extremely special one for him and the entire team.