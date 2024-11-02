World

Washington takes big security measure amid election violence concerns

This decision comes in response to emerging concerns about possible unrest in elections 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
The United States (U.S) capital, Washington DC has activated the National Guard to ensure safety and to maintain order amid concerns of potential violence during elections.

Jay Inslee, the governor of the state, announced on Friday, November 1, that he will be calling up some certain members of the National Guard to remain standby.

This decision comes in response to emerging information and concerns about possible unrest linked to the elections of 2024.

In addition to this, the governor wrote a letter on Friday, published on his website, stating, "Based upon general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election.”

“I want to ensure we are fully prepared to respond," he added.

As per Reuters, the state where polls suggest Democrat Kamala Harris likely to defeat Republican Donald Trump, was among the two states where ballot boxes were set on fire earlier in the week.

Furthermore, Election Lab at the University of Florida disclosed that more than 2 million have already casted votes, similarly the early voting is available to those in the state.

According to the governor, hundreds of ballots were damaged or destroyed due to the incendiary device used in the drop box in the city of Vancouver.

Notably, with extra help from the National Guard, Washington is working to keep things orderly and protect fairness of its upcoming elections of 2024. 

World News

