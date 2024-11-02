Virat Kohli gets slammed by Sanjay Manjrekar over RCB captaincy speculations

Sports

Sanjay Manjrekar strongly criticized the idea of Virat Kohli leading IPL’s Royal Challengers Bangalore

  by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Virat Kohli’s RCB captaincy is not a good idea as per former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar!

Recently, Indian Premiere League’s cricket team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, released its retention list that ignited excitement among the fans. Retaining Yash Dayal in the team, RCB left out stars like Mohammad Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis.

With Du Plessis’ release from the IPL team, many media outlets are speculating that the cricket icon, Virat Kohli, will be taking oath as the team’s captain of the upcoming season, reported Times Bull.

However, this doesn’t seem like a nice idea to ex-cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

During a recent interview, Manjrekar slammed the claim of Kohli becoming the captain and stated, “For a moment, set aside Virat Kohli’s stature and focus solely on his performance. Compare his stats as a batsman versus as a captain, and then you can decide if he should lead. Last season, he batted with a strike rate of 150, whereas earlier his strike rate was often under 130.”

He added, “Virat Kohli as T20 player isn’t that impactful and his contributions are not impressive enough so he shouldn’t take Captaincy role again, obviously fans are emotional but I won’t run away from cricketing logic because of hero worship like fan.”

The former cricketer also harshly remarked on Kohli’s retirement from shorter format of the game and expressed how the former Indian Cricket Team captain may no longer prove to be effective in the T20s unlike before.

“Can Virat still make a mark in T20 cricket? About 95 percent of fans want to see him as captain, but if you look at his numbers as a leader, they’re not exceptional,” Manjrekar stated.

Continuing further, he stated, “In Test cricket, Kohli’s form is also a concern, but the team needs him. However, I wouldn’t call him a T20 great anymore, as he isn’t playing with the same impact he had 7-8 years ago.”

For the uninformed, Virat Kohli has played 252 matches for RCB, making a score of 8,004 runs including 8 centuries and 55 fifties.

