Yasir Hussain takes hilarious dig at Iqra Aziz on Halloween

Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate Halloween in the goofiest way possible!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Taxali Gate actor posted a glimpse from their spooky Halloween festivities.
In the first image, the Suno Chanda actress showed off her Dracula teeth, creating spookiest of vibes ever.
The second photo therefore captured the lovebirds deeply smitten over each other in a sweet pose.
While Yasir wore a buttoned down black and white shirt with the tattoo doing shining bright, his superstar wife chose her comfort over style.
“Happy Halloween because my wife is scary @iqraaziz am I right?!" The star captioned his post.
Their die-hard fans flocked the comments section with love on seeing the pair setting relationship goals in a romantic outing together.
“Iqra is scary? Ohh scary my god you are divine,” one person wrote.
Another penned, “You both are love.”
“These Iqra silly pictures with Yasir have my whole heart,” a third person effused.
To note, the duo, who share a massive fan following, express no hesitation in sharing tidbits about their life.
For the unversed, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain exchanged their alleged nuptials in 2019 shortly after which the former gave birth to a son, Kabir Hussain.