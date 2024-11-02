Trending

Yasir Hussain takes hilarious dig at Iqra Aziz on Halloween

Stars Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate Halloween together

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Stars Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate Halloween together
Stars Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate Halloween together 

Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate Halloween in the goofiest way possible!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Taxali Gate actor posted a glimpse from their spooky Halloween festivities.

In the first image, the Suno Chanda actress showed off her Dracula teeth, creating spookiest of vibes ever.

The second photo therefore captured the lovebirds deeply smitten over each other in a sweet pose.

While Yasir wore a buttoned down black and white shirt with the tattoo doing shining bright, his superstar wife chose her comfort over style.

“Happy Halloween because my wife is scary @iqraaziz am I right?!" The star captioned his post.


Their die-hard fans flocked the comments section with love on seeing the pair setting relationship goals in a romantic outing together.

“Iqra is scary? Ohh scary my god you are divine,” one person wrote.

Another penned, “You both are love.”

“These Iqra silly pictures with Yasir have my whole heart,” a third person effused.

To note, the duo, who share a massive fan following, express no hesitation in sharing tidbits about their life.

For the unversed, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain exchanged their alleged nuptials in 2019 shortly after which the former gave birth to a son, Kabir Hussain. 

Cardi B makes BIG revelation while endorsing Kamala Harris at Wisconsin rally

Cardi B makes BIG revelation while endorsing Kamala Harris at Wisconsin rally
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif

Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods

Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being

Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being

Trending News

Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Hania Amir turns real-life Cinderella on this year's Halloween: Watch
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad set major relationship goals during romantic outing
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha set major style goals for Diwali
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Deepika Padukone reveals baby name with her first ever photo: SEE
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Maya Ali remembers her late father with heartbreaking post
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Feroze Khan unveils new look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Nora Fatehi reveals inhibitions about her costume in 'Dilbar' song
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Varun Dhawan shares heartwarming pictures with wife Natasha Dalal
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Minal Khan pens heartwarming birthday wish for 'lil buddy' Hasan
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Kareena Kapoor celebrates Halloween with husband Saif Ali Khan
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Aiman Khan hosts surprise birthday party for nephew Hasan
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Wahaj Ali steals the show in latest episode of 'Sunn Mere Dil'