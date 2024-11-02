King Charles extends condolences to Spain's monarch amid 'tragic' loss

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have extended their heartfelt condolences to King Felipe of Spain over heavy flooding in the European state.
The royal family issued an official statement on behalf of cancer-stricken monarch and his wife, to express their feelings on the tragic loss of lives in Spain after heavy flooding.
"Your Majesty. My wife and I were utterly heartbroken to learn of the destruction and devastation following the catastrophic flooding in Southern and Eastern Spain," the statement read.
Charles continued, "So many in the United Kingdom have strong personal ties to Spain, and our nations are bound by so much that we have in common."
The 75-year-old added, "We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and to the people of Spain. for the tragic loss of so many lives."
He concluded his emotional statement noting, "Our special thoughts, prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones and livelihoods this terrible week. Charles R."
As per BBC, more than 202 people have lost their lives amid the floods in Valencia.
Meanwhile, the rescue mission for the affectees is still going on.