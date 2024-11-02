Hania Amir turns real-life Cinderella on this year's Halloween: Watch

Hania Amir sent internet in a meltdown with her Cinderella-inspired look!
Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, the diva was spotted celebrating Halloween while posing like a true princess in a video.
The Parwaz Hai Junoon actress stunned in an icy blue off-shoulder bodycon dress and matching gloves to add drama to her Halloween look.
As for the hair, Hania chose to keep her usual bob style in sync with her outfit unlike original Cinderella’s high bun.
She added a touch of makeup which consisted of brown gloss and mascara-laden eyes to add more oomph to her OOTD.
“bibbidi-bobbidi-boo,” Hania captioned her Halloween post.
Loving the star’s fashion game, 17M followers could not stop but swoon over her princess-like vibes.
One fan in awe wrote, “Kabhi Barbie, Kabhi Cinderella.”
“So dreamy,” another noted.
“There should be a story called gorgeous hania,” a third penned.
“Disney came to life, “ the fourth effused.
It is important to note that this is not the first time Hania channelled a princess as previously she she became Barbie.
On the work front, Hania Amir’s blockbuster drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's finale episode is all set for a theatrical release on November 5, 2024.