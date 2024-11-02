Trending

Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif

  • November 02, 2024
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are pure couple goals and nothing can beat their love for each other!

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the Bad Newz actor could not hold back all the good words for wifey.

"I will always lift her up, not because she is a superstar but because she has got the heart of a superstar. That’s what I am in love with, that’s what I learn from,” Vicky revealed.

He continued, “Being with her fills all my gaps and brings out my best self, making me grateful to have her as a life partner.”

Further the Chhava actor described Kaif as his reality check, highlighting how she keeps her well-grounded.

“I admire her honesty and inspired by her resilience as she has achieved stardom through sheer talent and grit,” he elaborated.

Vicky went on expressing, “I love collaborating with my own creative ideas and I sometime marvel with her at the blessings we receive, even through simple gestures like online messages.”

For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their romance a secret before tying the knot on December 9, 2021. 

