Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater arrive arm-in-arm in Sydney for ‘Wicked’ premiere

‘Wicked’ starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will premiere in Sydney on November 3, 2024

  • November 02, 2024


Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had a PDA-filled landing in Sydney ahead of Wicked premiere!

The We Can’t be Friends singer’s movie, which kicked off filming in the UK in June 2022, is finally all set to premiere on November 3, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

Just two days before the release, Ariana Grande, aged 31, and Ethan Slater touched down in the Australian city, with an open display of love and affection for each other on Friday, November 1.

The lovebirds were joined by the fellow Wicked cast members, Cynthia Erivo and Marissa Bode.

In the snaps, Grande was captured wearing a comfy pink outfit with a matching crossbody bag, while her hair was tied in a sleek bun. The singer-actress also carried a khaki and pale white checkered bag in the right hand, which was linked with her lover.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Slater donned a brownish-blackish T-shirt coordinated with blue-colored pants and a black cap.

The duo flaunted their sparking chemistry as they smiled and stayed close to each other throughout the time.

However, as soon as the Eternal Sunshine artist noticed the eagle-eyed paparazzi, she immediately unlocked her arms from Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater started dating in the summer of 2023. The duo got closer while filming the epic musical fantasy film Wicked, in which Slater plays the role of Boq Woodman.

After the Sydney premiere, Wicked is scheduled to release in the United States on November 22, 2024.

Adele channels Meryl Streep's ‘Death Becomes Her’ character in sweet onstage encounter
Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance
Beyoncé pays homage to Prince and Apollonia in sizzling Halloween Costume
Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s ‘intimate’ relationship advice
Justin, Hailey Bieber's son gets into spooky spirit with adorable skeleton onesie
Cardi B makes BIG revelation while endorsing Kamala Harris at Wisconsin rally
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ copyright appeal secures legal win
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz remain ‘in touch’ despite recent split
Martha Stewart dishes on Ryan Reynolds’ rare side of personality
Justin, Hailey Bieber’s spooktacular first Halloween with baby Jack: PICS
Khloé Kardashian and kids melt hearts with cute Halloween looks
Tom Holland admits how ‘anxiety’ makes him google Zendaya