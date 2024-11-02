Princess Eugenie, Beatrice in tears as King Charles 'sidelined' York sisters

King Charles has seemingly 'sidelined' his nieces Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice for a major role.
The York sisters were aiming to become part-time working royals, especially after the royal health woes.
The King and his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, were both diagnosed with cancer during the slimmed-down monarchy.
Since then, other royal figures, including Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, have been representing the Firm on official engagements.
Now, a close pal of Eugenie and Beatrice told the Daily Beast that "they are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."
The source added, "It seems mean that the girls aren't being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold."
Moreover, an insider revealed that the Princesses "have done nothing wrong and they shouldn't be visited with the sins of their father."