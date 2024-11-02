Adele channels Meryl Streep's ‘Death Becomes Her’ character in sweet onstage encounter

Adele pays homage to Meryl Streep!
The Set Fire to the Rain crooner channeled Streep’s's beloved character, Madeline Ashton, from the iconic 1992 film Death Becomes Her, during her Las Vegas residency show on Friday, November 1.
Adele perfectly transformed into Ashton as she wore a silver jacket and blonde wig a large silver necklace, just like Streep.
The singer sang her track, When We Were Young, before stopping to greet Streep, who was standing in the audience, where they shared a curtsy, bow, and a warm hug.
Adele then continued to belt the tune from her 2015's album, 25.
"I love you," she also expressed her admiration to Streep in between song lyrics.
The heartwarming moment comes after her sweet encounter with Céline Dion at Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, October 26.
Adele then gushed about the moment on her social media account.
"I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!" she noted.
Earlier today, Celine Dion also reciprocated the love and respect to Adele in an Instagram post.
"Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful. We loved seeing you and hearing you sing…it was such an emotional night for us all,” she wrote.