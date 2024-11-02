Royal

Prince Andrew blamed for neglecting Royal Lodge amid financial cutbacks

The blame comes amid significant financial cutbacks imposed by King Charles

  by Web Desk
  November 02, 2024
Royal biographer Angela Levin has made headlines with her claims that Prince Andrew is facing eviction from his long-time residence, Royal Lodge, due to his neglect of the property. 

This development comes amid significant financial cutbacks imposed by King Charles, including the withdrawal of Andrew's substantial annual allowance and security funding.

As tensions rise over Andrew's refusal to leave the 30-room mansion he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the state of the Royal Lodge has become a topic of concern.

Levin described Royal Lodge as being "in a terrible state" and indicated that King Charles had communicated to Andrew that starting November 1, he would no longer receive his £1 million monthly allowance or funding for his security. “He’s got to be on his own because he’s not a working royal and also he’s not looking after the building,” Levin stated.

The situation has escalated as Andrew continues to ignore the issues at Royal Lodge, which is described as a large mansion filled with untended problems. Levin remarked that Andrew "took no notice, absolutely no notice" of the warnings he received about the property.

Despite having some financial support from his late mother, the Queen, Levin pointed out that neither Catherine nor William have interest in the estate, and even Andrew’s daughters seem uninterested. She speculated on the future of the property, emphasizing, "it will need quite a lot of rebuilding."

As Andrew grapples with the potential of moving to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he has "dug his heels in," creating tension around his living situation. The financial burden of maintaining Royal Lodge is steep, with an estimated upkeep cost of £503,000 annually. 

Royal expert Michael Cole noted that the termination of Andrew’s security contract presents a "real problem" given the challenges of managing such a large estate without royal backing.

