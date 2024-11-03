Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become proud parents of baby boy

Margot Robbie is finally in her mom era!
As per PEOPLE, the Barbie starlet , 34, welcomed her first baby, a boy, with husband Tom Ackerley.
Margot appeared for the first time at Wimbledon in July 2024 after the news about her pregnancy broke.
A source previously told the media outlet about the couple’s plans for parenthood, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.”
The tipster shared, “They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”
Another insider close to the pair shared "Margot absolutely can't wait," adding that she and Tom have "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."
It is pertinent to note that the new parents have not revealed further details about their son, including his name and birth-date.
Margot and Tom, who first met on set of the war drama Suite Française in 2013, exchanged the wedding vows in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.
On the work front, Margot will star in a film adaptation of Emily Brontë‘s classic novel Wuthering Heights along with Jacob Elordi.