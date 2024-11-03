Royal

Prince William details ‘special’ proposal for Kate Middleton in new speech

The Prince of Wales will head to Cape Town, South Africa, for Earthshot Prize's fourth awards ceremony on November 4, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 03, 2024
Prince William has recalled a fond memory of “special” proposal for wife Kate Middleton in the latest statement.

While the Prince of Wales is preparing to travel to South Africa in support of his initiative the Earthshot Prize, he shared on Instagram, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart — as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and, most recently, as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize.”

The future King further added, “It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realized the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature.”

Back in 2010, he proposed to Kate, 42, in Kenya with his late mother Princess Diana's engagement ring.

The Princess of Wales and William got married on April 29, 2011.

While she is continuing her cancer recovery, William is travelling solo to Cape Town, South Africa, for Earthshot Prize's fourth awards ceremony on November 4, 2024.

William also revealed, "This week we’ll travel to South Africa to spotlight our next cohort of 15 finalists and have the opportunity to join partners from across Africa to celebrate the inspiring approach to environmental innovation that is taking place across the continent."

The prestigious Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Royal News

Prince Andrew faces financial blow as King Charles makes 'harsh' move
Elsa Hosk faces backlash for dressing as Princess Diana in 'revenge' dress
Prince Andrew blamed for neglecting Royal Lodge amid financial cutbacks
Princess Kate gears up for 'special' return amidst family excitement
Expert doubts about Meghan Markle's new brand's success
Meghan Markle’s ‘completely wrong’ claim about royal family backfires
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice in tears as King Charles 'sidelined' York sisters
King Charles shares major plans after giving Prince Andrew new setback
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
King Charles extends condolences to Spain's monarch amid 'tragic' loss
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face more public scrutiny in near future
King Charles makes major financial move with Prince Andrew as royal rift deepens