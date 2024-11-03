Prince William details ‘special’ proposal for Kate Middleton in new speech

Prince William has recalled a fond memory of “special” proposal for wife Kate Middleton in the latest statement.
While the Prince of Wales is preparing to travel to South Africa in support of his initiative the Earthshot Prize, he shared on Instagram, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart — as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and, most recently, as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize.”
The future King further added, “It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realized the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature.”
Back in 2010, he proposed to Kate, 42, in Kenya with his late mother Princess Diana's engagement ring.
The Princess of Wales and William got married on April 29, 2011.
While she is continuing her cancer recovery, William is travelling solo to Cape Town, South Africa, for Earthshot Prize's fourth awards ceremony on November 4, 2024.
William also revealed, "This week we’ll travel to South Africa to spotlight our next cohort of 15 finalists and have the opportunity to join partners from across Africa to celebrate the inspiring approach to environmental innovation that is taking place across the continent."
The prestigious Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.