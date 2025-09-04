Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy

Home / Royal

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Natural History Museum after long break

Kate Middleton has made a striking first appearance after long break from Royal duties and her hair have sparked a frenzy.

On Thursday, September 4, Kate and Prince William arrived at the Natural History Museum in London for a sentimental cause.

As per the photos obtained by several outlets, the future Queen, patron of the museum was a vision in a casual shirt and blazer.

But what captured the attention her royal fans was her striking new blonde hair colour.

As soon as the photos made their way to outlets, fans flooded the comments section with their reaction — with many of them claiming that Kate has worn a wig for her Royal engagement.

"Isn’t it a wig?" one user commented, while another added, "We all can tell it’s a wig."

"Extensions? Wig? That is not all hers," asked one user.

Another noted, "Not a good look. A bit overdone with blondiness."

