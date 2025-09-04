Home / Royal

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans

Meghan Markle also sent gift boxes of As ever products to Kris Jenner, Serena Williams and Zoe Saldaña

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans
Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans

Meghan Markle has been sending her super fans into frenzy with special gifts since the release of With, Love Megan and As Ever.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the second season of her lifestyle show on Netflix by surprising her ardent fans.

While some of her special fans have been treated to goodies, others are still wondering what’s inside.

However, sisters Danielle and Erin, hosts of the Meghan, Like Us podcast and recipients of the gifts, satisfied others’ curiosity by sharing an unboxing video on Instagram.

In the video, the sisters could be seen unwrapping two white boxes decorated with twine and lavender.

The box featured various As ever products, including the shortbread cookie mix and apricot spread.

It also included With Love, Meghan napkins, a recipe, a spatula and pink cookware from Our Place.

“Like Us Pod was in for a real treat yesterday when we got back from recording! We were hand delivered beautiful gifts from @meghan @netflix & @aseverofficial!” they wrote in the caption.

The sisters further added, “We have had such a fun time making this show together and it was such a sweet treat to know that people are listening and LIKE US, enjoy some good chit chat. We are both so stoked to receive these gifts and are grateful that this is just the beginning!”

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle also sent gift boxes of As ever products to Kris Jenner, Serena Williams and Zoe Saldaña.

You Might Like:

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, presents prestigious award during her latest solo outing

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update
King Charles makes surprising remarks about cancer amid hospital visit in Birmingham

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition
Royal Foundation makes big announcement about the Princess of Wales’s Christmas concert in 2025

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion
The Duke of Sussex set to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit
King Charles visits cancer hospital amid Balmoral holidays with Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle reveals new ‘moto’ after ‘With Love, Meghan’ setback

Meghan Markle reveals new ‘moto’ after ‘With Love, Meghan’ setback
The Duchess of Sussex dropped the adorable snippet from her recently launched Netflix series’ season 2

Prince Andrew’s ex delivers scathing take on Harry, Meghan’s marriage

Prince Andrew’s ex delivers scathing take on Harry, Meghan’s marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020

King Charles visits Birmingham as Prince Harry prepares to return home

King Charles visits Birmingham as Prince Harry prepares to return home
Buckingham Palace shares delightful clicks of King Charles from his recent trip to Birmingham

King Felipe shakes up Royal Household with crucial meeting at Zarzuela Palace

King Felipe shakes up Royal Household with crucial meeting at Zarzuela Palace
His Majesty invited key political member at Zarzuela Palace earlier this week

Prince Harry leaves Buckingham Palace in 'chaos' with 'tricky' demand

Prince Harry leaves Buckingham Palace in 'chaos' with 'tricky' demand
The Duke of Sussex set to reunite with father King Charles upon his upcoming visit to UK

Buckingham Palace future: William, Harry, Kate alter centuries-old royal protocol?

Buckingham Palace future: William, Harry, Kate alter centuries-old royal protocol?
The Prince, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's new approach revealed Buckingham Palace future

Queen Silvia makes solo appearance at Drottningholm Palace after Öland rally

Queen Silvia makes solo appearance at Drottningholm Palace after Öland rally
Her Majesty takes on new royal role just days after Öland rally with King Carl Gustaf