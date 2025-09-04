Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans

Meghan Markle has been sending her super fans into frenzy with special gifts since the release of With, Love Megan and As Ever.
Recently, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the second season of her lifestyle show on Netflix by surprising her ardent fans.
While some of her special fans have been treated to goodies, others are still wondering what’s inside.
However, sisters Danielle and Erin, hosts of the Meghan, Like Us podcast and recipients of the gifts, satisfied others’ curiosity by sharing an unboxing video on Instagram.
In the video, the sisters could be seen unwrapping two white boxes decorated with twine and lavender.
The box featured various As ever products, including the shortbread cookie mix and apricot spread.
It also included With Love, Meghan napkins, a recipe, a spatula and pink cookware from Our Place.
“Like Us Pod was in for a real treat yesterday when we got back from recording! We were hand delivered beautiful gifts from @meghan @netflix & @aseverofficial!” they wrote in the caption.
The sisters further added, “We have had such a fun time making this show together and it was such a sweet treat to know that people are listening and LIKE US, enjoy some good chit chat. We are both so stoked to receive these gifts and are grateful that this is just the beginning!”
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle also sent gift boxes of As ever products to Kris Jenner, Serena Williams and Zoe Saldaña.