Why Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to meet King Charles?

Prince Harry is all set to return to UK next week and a potential reunion with father King Charles is on the cards.
As the Duke of Sussex-who last met his cancer-stricken father nearly twenty months ago, is believed to be “desperate” because of a personal reason.
Just days before Harry’s expected visit to the UK for WellChild Awards 2025, the royal expert Ingrid Steward revealed one of the emotional reasons why the father-son duo meeting will likely take place.
Ingrid claimed that Harry will head to Scotland on September 8 on the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II as Charles marked last two anniversaries there.
"My opinion is that Harry desperately needs the stardust of meeting his father," Seward said.
"He needs the glow of being the king's son to shine on him," she added.
Ingrid continued, "I think Harry would be very keen to meet his father and as a parent I would think Charles would probably like to see him"
Explaining monarch's reason to meet his son, the Royal expert noted, "Charles isn't seeing his grandchildren that must be really sad for him and if a meeting can be arranged without too much drama, he will see Harry."
Harry will not bring his son, Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, to the UK with him.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry will be needing an official invitation from his majesty if he wants to go see him at Scotland.