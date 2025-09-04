Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg have expressed their deep sorrow following the tragic accident on the Glória funicular in Lisbon.
Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday September 1, the duke shared that they are "deeply affected" by the terrible tragedy, which claimed at least 17 lives and left Portuguese, German, and Spanish nationals among the injured.
“Mr. President, The Grand Duchess and I are deeply affected by the terrible accident on the Glória funicular in Lisbon,” he wrote.
The duke went on to say, “Together with our fellow citizens, we wish to assure you of our great compassion for the victims and their loved ones, and to reiterate the expression of the exceptional friendship of the Luxembourgers towards the Portuguese people.”
The Elevador da Gloria funicular cable railway, carrying several people, including tourists, derailed and crashed into a building on Wednesday, September 3, as per BBC.
Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas told CNN, “It’s a tragic day for our city. It’s a very tough day for all of us."
"Right now all the teams, the Lisbon municipality, the emergency services (INEM), civil protection, and the fire department, we’re all on site trying to help the victims of this tragic, tragic accident in the city of Lisbon," he added.
The Portuguese government has declared a day of national mourning on Thursday, September 4, 2025.