Home / Royal

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Portugal is observing a national day of mourning following the fatal funicular derailment in Lisbon

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash
Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg have expressed their deep sorrow following the tragic accident on the Glória funicular in Lisbon.

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday September 1, the duke shared that they are "deeply affected" by the terrible tragedy, which claimed at least 17 lives and left Portuguese, German, and Spanish nationals among the injured.

“Mr. President, The Grand Duchess and I are deeply affected by the terrible accident on the Glória funicular in Lisbon,” he wrote.

The duke went on to say, “Together with our fellow citizens, we wish to assure you of our great compassion for the victims and their loved ones, and to reiterate the expression of the exceptional friendship of the Luxembourgers towards the Portuguese people.”

The Elevador da Gloria funicular cable railway, carrying several people, including tourists, derailed and crashed into a building on Wednesday, September 3, as per BBC.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas told CNN, “It’s a tragic day for our city. It’s a very tough day for all of us."

"Right now all the teams, the Lisbon municipality, the emergency services (INEM), civil protection, and the fire department, we’re all on site trying to help the victims of this tragic, tragic accident in the city of Lisbon," he added.

The Portuguese government has declared a day of national mourning on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

You Might Like:

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace
The occasion comes days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's birthday

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors
King Charles III wins hearts with a simple gesture during his Midland Metropolitan University Hospital visit

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans
Meghan Markle also sent gift boxes of As ever products to Kris Jenner, Serena Williams and Zoe Saldaña

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, presents prestigious award during her latest solo outing

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update
King Charles makes surprising remarks about cancer amid hospital visit in Birmingham

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition
Royal Foundation makes big announcement about the Princess of Wales’s Christmas concert in 2025

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion
The Duke of Sussex set to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit
King Charles visits cancer hospital amid Balmoral holidays with Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle reveals new ‘moto’ after ‘With Love, Meghan’ setback

Meghan Markle reveals new ‘moto’ after ‘With Love, Meghan’ setback
The Duchess of Sussex dropped the adorable snippet from her recently launched Netflix series’ season 2

Prince Andrew’s ex delivers scathing take on Harry, Meghan’s marriage

Prince Andrew’s ex delivers scathing take on Harry, Meghan’s marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020

King Charles visits Birmingham as Prince Harry prepares to return home

King Charles visits Birmingham as Prince Harry prepares to return home
Buckingham Palace shares delightful clicks of King Charles from his recent trip to Birmingham

King Felipe shakes up Royal Household with crucial meeting at Zarzuela Palace

King Felipe shakes up Royal Household with crucial meeting at Zarzuela Palace
His Majesty invited key political member at Zarzuela Palace earlier this week