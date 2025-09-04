Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks

Prince William and Princess Kate marked their first official Royal engagement after the summer break with a visit to the Natural History Museum.
On Thursday, September 4, Kate, who is a patron of the museum, and William were reportedly caught in rain as they took a tour of the institution's gardens.
The couple also met a group of schoolchildren participating in educational programmes in the museum gardens.
As the downpour continued, the Princess of Wales requested the teachers to move the students inside.
The official Instagram account of Wales shared a few snaps from the visit. The first click was of the pair outside the institute accompanied by the staff.
In the next slide, William and Kate were seen engaging with students, who were moved to a classroom amid the rain, as they tried to place specimens of spiders and grasshoppers encased in small plastic blocks in their right habitats.
The museum's gardens were opened in July 2024 and are regularly used as a teaching, research and recreational resource, with children from schools all over London invited to learn about the plants and wildlife.
Kate has previously emphasised the importance of nature time for children. In 2019, she helped create the back-to-nature play garden that exhibited in the Chelsea Flower Show.
Notably, for her first royal engagement since the summer break, Princess Kate also made headlines as she debuted her brand new blonde hair.