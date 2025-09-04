Home / Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks

The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked their first royal engagement with a visit to the Natural History Museum

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks
Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks

Prince William and Princess Kate marked their first official Royal engagement after the summer break with a visit to the Natural History Museum.

On Thursday, September 4, Kate, who is a patron of the museum, and William were reportedly caught in rain as they took a tour of the institution's gardens.

The couple also met a group of schoolchildren participating in educational programmes in the museum gardens.

As the downpour continued, the Princess of Wales requested the teachers to move the students inside.

The official Instagram account of Wales shared a few snaps from the visit. The first click was of the pair outside the institute accompanied by the staff.

Picture Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram
Picture Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram

In the next slide, William and Kate were seen engaging with students, who were moved to a classroom amid the rain, as they tried to place specimens of spiders and grasshoppers encased in small plastic blocks in their right habitats.

Picture Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram
Picture Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram

The museum's gardens were opened in July 2024 and are regularly used as a teaching, research and recreational resource, with children from schools all over London invited to learn about the plants and wildlife.

Kate has previously emphasised the importance of nature time for children. In 2019, she helped create the back-to-nature play garden that exhibited in the Chelsea Flower Show.

Notably, for her first royal engagement since the summer break, Princess Kate also made headlines as she debuted her brand new blonde hair.

You Might Like:

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book
The Prince of Wales made a key appeal to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Scottish referendum's result

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirmed alongside Netflix that the partnership will extend with several new projects

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Natural History Museum after long break

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash
Portugal is observing a national day of mourning following the fatal funicular derailment in Lisbon

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace
The occasion comes days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's birthday

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors
King Charles III wins hearts with a simple gesture during his Midland Metropolitan University Hospital visit

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans
Meghan Markle also sent gift boxes of As ever products to Kris Jenner, Serena Williams and Zoe Saldaña

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, presents prestigious award during her latest solo outing

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update
King Charles makes surprising remarks about cancer amid hospital visit in Birmingham

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition
Royal Foundation makes big announcement about the Princess of Wales’s Christmas concert in 2025

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion
The Duke of Sussex set to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit
King Charles visits cancer hospital amid Balmoral holidays with Queen Camilla