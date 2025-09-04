Home / Royal

Princess Märtha Louise’s spiritual love story with Shaman Durek explored in new doc

Shaman Durek Verrett opened up about his experience of marrying in the Royal Family

A new documentary is set to pull back the curtain on Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s romance with American spiritual guide Shaman Durek Verrett.

In a trailer, released on September 03, Verrett opened up about his experience of marrying in the Royal Family.

“Marrying into the royal family, it’s just very, very surreal,” Verrett said in the documentary’s trailer.

He added, “When I met the queen and king, they were just staring at me.”

“I thought, ‘Maybe I’m going to end up with a man,’” he revealed in the documentary trailer. “As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t matter if it’s a male or a female, or it could be another being from another planet.”

The pair grabbed international attention with their unexpected romance, which began in 2019 through mutual friends.

Märtha Louise admitted she felt an instant connection, while Verrett was initially more hesitant.

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story is set to premiere on September 16, 2025.

